Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban facing another court challenge Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court is set to hear yet another challenge to Georgia’s six-week abortion ban on Monday.

The court will hear oral arguments and hold a two-day trial featuring live testimony from experts and witnesses on the state’s so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at around six weeks.

The proceedings were scheduled in response to a lawsuit filed by Georgia abortion providers and advocates challenging the six-week ban that took effect in July. The state court challenge argues the Georgia Constitution’s protection for the fundamental right to privacy prohibits political interference with an individual’s decision whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy.

Opponents of the law also argue Georgia’s ban was void from the start under the Georgia Constitution because, they say, it violated federal constitutional precedent when enacted in 2019.

Doctors and advocates are asking the state court to permanently block the law. Judge Robert McBurney will preside over the proceedings.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mississippi’s abortion law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks. The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization essentially states there is no constitutional right to abortion services, and thus allows individual states to more heavily regulate or ban the procedure. The ruling essentially overturns Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark 1973 ruling which ruled a pregnant woman has the right to choose to an abortion without excessive government restriction.

