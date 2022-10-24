Hawks host Kids Night, donate $20k to benefit wheelchair basketball program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Hawks team officials presented a $20,000 to BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program during the halftime of Kids Night.

The Hawks hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening and held a special ceremony, family-fun events, and more at State Farm Arena as part of the Kids Night.

Officials say the donation will assist with practice facility expenses, athlete travel support, team uniforms, and equipment repair.

“We are excited to continue this amazing partnership with BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “By providing this support, we hope these athletes can fully enjoy and focus on playing the game they love.”

BlazeSports America’s Atlanta Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Program is one of the fastest-growing and most successful youth wheelchair basketball programs in the Southeast,” according to Atlanta Hawks team officials.

The program is a part of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA).

Hawks team officials say that youth athletes ages 7-18 can participate in the seven-month program.

The Atlanta Hawks and Hawks Foundation have supported the BlazeSports America Wheelchair Basketball Team since 2013. The Atlanta Hawks Foundation’s mission is to increase access for metro Atlanta’s youth to play, grow and learn life and leadership skills through basketball, Hawks team officials said.

“We are thrilled and honored to continue our relationship with the Atlanta Hawks,” said Dawn Churi, Executive Director of BlazeSports. “The Hawks have provided immeasurable contributions to Blaze over the past few years and this year we honored them and their remarkable contributions at our Triumph of the Human Spirit event with the Volunteer Organization of the Year Award. There is no organization that deserves the recognition more and we are looking forward to furthering our relationship this year and in the years to come.”

According to officials, the Hawks Foundation focuses on basic access to courts and play and volunteer coaching development.

To learn more about the Hawks Basketball Academy and other youth basketball programs, visit HawksBasketballAcademy.com.

