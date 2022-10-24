INTERVIEW: Alaya High talks about ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Season two of “That Girl Lay Lay” will premiere soon on Nickelodeon and the star of the show appeared on Atlanta News First on Monday morning.

Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High, also has her own doll and accessory line.

Alaya is a hip-hop artist who became the youngest female rapper to sign a record deal with Empire Records. Her debut single is called “Go Lay Lay Go.”

