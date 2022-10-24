Large house fire shuts down a portion of Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning in Sandy Springs.
The Sandy Springs Fire Department says the call came in around 3:51 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames coming from the roof of a home on Powers Ferry Road.
A couple and their dog were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the chimney collapsed. There is significant damage, but the house is not a total loss.
Powers Ferry Road is currently shut down between N. Powers Ferry and Red Ridge Court.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
