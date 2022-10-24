Larger-than-life busts of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter installed at Carter Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A larger-than-life bronze bust of President Jimmy Carter is being installed at the Carter Center Presidential Library.

It was sculpted by a California artist named Steven Whyte.

Whyte posted the picture of himself standing with the huge sculpt saying Carter and Rosalynn are being celebrated for their humanitarian work improving life for people around the globe and resolving conflicts.

He also sent the pair busts for their 76th wedding anniversary.

