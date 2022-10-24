Man facing charges after fatal multi-vehicle crash in September on I-75

DERRICK OMAR LUNDY
DERRICK OMAR LUNDY(Clayton County Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police Department has released the name and mug shot of a man they say was the cause of a fatal crash on Interstate 75 SB near Tara Boulevard on Sept. 18.

Police say they were notified of a multi-vehicle crash at around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found 5 vehicles. One vehicle was on its roof, a second vehicle had been on fire and the other 3 sustained extensive damage.

The investigation revealed that prior to the multi-vehicle crash, several “brave citizens” had stopped to aid the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The suspect, identified as Derrick Omar Lundy, was driving by the scene when he swerved across the interstate and hit three cars parked in the emergency lane and two drivers who were outside of their vehicles.

Lundy reportedly got out of his minivan, spoke to another driver, and then left the scene.

One driver died at the scene. The other driver was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

Later during the investigation, Lundy was identified by the witness as the driver of the minivan. Arrest warrants were obtained Oct. 14 and he was arrested Oct. 21.

Lundy is facing the following charges: it and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death, Homicide by Vehicle/Habitual Violator/Revoked License, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Following too Closely.

