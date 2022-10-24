Man show at Revel Night Club in west Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was reportedly shot early Monday at Revel Night Club in west Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say they responded to a person shot call at approximately 3:42 a.m. at 1778 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they were informed a possible male victim was privately transported to a hospital.

Police located the injured man at Grady Memorial Hospital and learned he had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses who transported the man to the hospital told police the shooting happened at Revel.

The man’s condition is unknown and police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

