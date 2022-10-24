Military personnel get special Veterans’ Day discount at World of Coca-Cola

(Source: World of Coca-Cola)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World of Coca-Cola is offering military personnel a special discount this Veterans’ Day.

Active duty military, reserves and retirees will be able to purchase four tickets at half-price from Nov. 4 to 13. This special is in addition to the free ticket military personnel already get at the museum.

The special offer is valid for online purchases, and members will be asked to present a valid military ID when they arrive at World of Coca-Cola.

