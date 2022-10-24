More lane closures expected this week on north side of I-285

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week, the Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing another lane by I-285 as construction continues on the north part of town.

“It’s been terrible. I’ve been traveling back and forth from here to there, two-hour commute, and I’m always on 285. It’s sitting about 45 minutes. It’s non-stop stop and go and it’s rough,” said Brandon Marshall, who lives in Eatonton.

I-285 is known to slow drivers up, even without lane closures and construction.

“If you live in the area and get on 285, I mean, who hasn’t been in traffic? It’s part of living here I guess,” said Jack Maltman, who lives in Calhoun.

But things have been worse than usual for the past two weeks after the inner eastbound lane closed between Ashford-Dunwoody and Roswell Road. Saturday, we saw the westbound inner lane close on that same stretch.

“I’ve actually been late to work like the last three days in a row. It’s pretty unpredictable and it’s getting worse,” said David Mills, who lives in Thomasville Heights.

TRAFFIC ALERT: More chaos on the north part of 285 as the left turn lane from Gleridge DR to 285 WB closes.This is after an EB and WB lane closed on 285 between Ashford Dunwoody and Roswell RD.@Cjacobazzi_wx has alternate routes and I have a live look at traffic on @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/WiLlMSpb66 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) October 24, 2022

GDOT says it’ll keep getting worse with the left turn lane from Glenridge Drive northbound accessing 285 westbound closing as early as Tuesday and staying closed for at least six weeks.

“I’m waking up probably an hour and a half earlier for work just to get to the job site,” said Marshall.

“I’ll leave like 15 minutes early and I’ll still be 10 minutes late,” said Mills.

This is all a part of the Department of Transportation’s project to rebuild the bridges on the top half of the perimeter since they’ve hit the end of their lifespans from hundreds of thousands of people driving there every day. The end result though will mean more capacity on the loop around town.

“Anytime I have to get on 285, it adds about 30, 35 minutes to my commute,” said Maltman.

Construction is set to last through the beginning of summer 2023.

