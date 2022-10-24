More than 660,000 Georgians have voted early in historic 2022 midterms

Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections are set for Nov. 8
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout during the first week of early voting.

As of Saturday morning, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, 660,139 voters cast ballots last week. Friday saw 140,166 ballots cast, a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm early voting and a number only 18% less than the total of day five of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Early voting numbers in 2022 have remained within striking distance of 2020 turnout and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of early voting last week.

Turnout numbers through 10/21/2022:

Total Turnout: 728,278

Early In-Person: 660,139

Absentee: 68,892

RELATED: Georgia’s voting laws remain Jim Crow 2.0 despite record Black turnout, organization says

Turnout through same day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 746,100

Turnout through same day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 397,701

