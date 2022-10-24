New Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps Exclusively For Atlanta & Surrounding Areas

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - KFC’s Operations Manager, Kevin Fyffe joins us to share about the all-new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps that can be found exclusively in Atlanta and surrounding areas for a limited time. Also, you can sign up for a KFC Prize Pack, visit www.atlantanewsfirst.com/contests to register.

