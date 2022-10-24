New strategy to prevent blight, improve standard of living for Atlanta renters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is taking a collaborative approach, working with landlords to prevent blight and keep people in their homes

Felicia Morris called Forest Cove home for more than 25 years. She loved it at first. However, over time, the apartment complex in southeast Atlanta fell into disrepair, attracting crime and creating unhealthy living conditions for tenants.

“It was horrible,” Morris said with tears in her eyes. “When stuff started going down, I started reaching out to people for help but never got any help.”

In February, Mayor Andre Dickens toured the complex. Months later, the city agreed to invest $9.1 million to relocate more than 200 households from the neglected property. The last tenant moved out in early October.

“This kind of intervention must be a last resort option and not a policy,” said Dickens.

On Monday, as crews boarded the windows at Forest Cove, Dickens announced what he called a “proactive, data-driven program” to prevent similar situations. The collaborative initiative, involving several city and federal partners, will be responsible for identifying, inspecting, and prioritizing troubled properties.

“We want to coordinate so [if] you have an unpaid water bill, that’s a warning signal. You’ve got mold issues, that’s a warning sign,” Dickens explained.

The city has already identified 42 high-risk properties. Dickens said nearly 200 violent crimes have occurred at the properties this year alone.

“We are letting them know if they are a nuisance, they’re being monitored by us, that we are doing evaluations and assessments,” the mayor said.

Dickens said the city is not interested in taking property or fighting with landlords. Instead, the city wants to work with property owners and even offer funding to fix problems.

“Our goal is to prioritize high-quality housing in a way that also preserves critical affordable options throughout the city and prevents the displacement of legacy residents,” Dickens said.

The mayor also announced the creation of a neighborhood revitalization strategy that looks to improve the environments around troubled properties. The ambitious plan calls for investments in “education, workforce development, fresh food access, transportation, parks, and everything that weaves a strong neighborhood fabric.”

The city is also working on a plan to rebuild and revitalize Forest Cove and the surrounding area, according to Dickens.

If you have a problem where you live or believe your landlord is acting negligent, call 311 and ask for an inspection from the code compliance team.

List of high-risk properties as first reported in the AJC:

1. Alexander at the District (1750 Commerce Drive, Atlanta)

2. Amani Place, formerly Edgewood Court (1572 Hardee St., Atlanta)

3. Apex West Midtown (1133 Huff Road, Atlanta)

4. Appletree Townhomes Apartments (2328 Campbellton Road, Atlanta)

5. Ashley Cascade III (1371-1381 Kimberly Way, Atlanta)

6. Aspen Court (1631 Stanton Road SW, Atlanta)

7. Bedford Pines (461 Boulevard NE, 463-439 NE Boulevard, Atlanta)

8. City View at Rosa Burney Park (259 Richardson St., 570 Windsor St., Atlanta)

9. Colonial Square (2637 Old Hapeville Road, Atlanta)

10. Fairburn & Gordon I & II (193-195 Fairburn Road, Atlanta)

11. Glenrose Gardens, formerly Highbury Court and Brandywine (85 Mount Zion Road SW, Atlanta)

12. Griffin Street Apartments (20 Griffin St., Atlanta)

13. Hidden Village, Landrum Arms, formerly Villages of Cascade (3041 Landrum Drive, Atlanta)

14. Hollywood Shawnee (1033 Hollywood Road, Atlanta)

15. Hollywood West (1220 Gun Club Road, Atlanta)

16. Lenox Woods (2255 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta)

17. Luther Landing (1981 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Atlanta)

18. Magnolia Park (806 Magnolia Ave., 60 Paschal, Atlanta)

19. Manor III (1481 Arthur Langford Jr Dr, 262 Arthur Langford Jr. Pl., Atlanta)

20. Martin Manor (2950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta)

21. Martin Street Plaza (600 Martin St. SE, 142 Georgia Ave., Atlanta)

22. Oxford Village Townhomes (2980 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta)

23. Park South Apartments (2612 Steele Ave. SW, Atlanta)

24. Pavilion Place (532 Cleveland, Atlanta)

25. Providence at Cascade (320 Fairburn, Atlanta)

26. Rolling Bends, formerly Etheridge Court (2591 Etheridge Drive, 2500 Center St., Atlanta)

27. Royal Oaks (3540 N. Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta)

28. Seven Courts (2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta)

29. The Commons, formerly Allen Hills (3086 Middleton Road, Atlanta)

30. The Hills at Greenbriar (2909 Campbellton Road, Atlanta)

31. The Park at Greenbriar, now The Retreat at Greenbriar (3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW, Atlanta)

32. The Premier at 1935, formerly Brentwood Creek (1935 Alison Court, Atlanta)

33. The Square at Peoplestown (875 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta)

34. The Terraces at Highbury Court, formerly Crystal Apartments (50 Mount Zion Road SW, Atlanta)

35. Townhouse Atlanta (450 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta)

36. Trestletree Village (777 Eloise Court, 904 Confederate Court, Atlanta)

37. Unknown (647 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta)

38. Vesta Adams Park (1991 Delowe Drive, Atlanta)

39. Villages at Carver (187 Moury Ave., Atlanta)

40. Vue at Harwell, formerly Daron Village (62 Harwell Road, Atlanta)

41. Westlake Village (1635-1655 W. Lake Court, Atlanta)

42. Westmar Student Lofts (800 W. Marietta St., Atlanta)

