Pedestrian hit by car, killed overnight in northeast Atlanta

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car overnight in northeast Atlanta
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car overnight in northeast Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Atlanta.

Police say it happened overnight on Moreland and McPherson avenues, just south of I-20. The driver did remain on the scene until authorities arrived.

Police continue to investigate.

