Pedestrian hit by car, killed overnight in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Atlanta.

Police say it happened overnight on Moreland and McPherson avenues, just south of I-20. The driver did remain on the scene until authorities arrived.

Police continue to investigate.

