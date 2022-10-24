UPDATE: No one with gun arrested near Stephenson High School, school on soft lockdown

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County School District Police placed Stephenson High School on a soft lockdown on Monday morning so they could investigate a possible social media threat.

According to the school district, previous reports of a weapon or active shooter on campus are inaccurate.

Several DeKalb County School District police officers have been on campus and will stay on campus for the remainder of the afternoon to ensure that the school continues to operate normally.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school will remain locked down until dismissal.

PREVIOUS STORY

A person is in custody after a report of an armed student on the campus of Stephenson High School in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County dispatch.

Police responded to the school Monday shortly before noon.

DeKalb dispatch confirms no shots were fired and the school is currently on lockdown.

Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to get more information and provide updates. Check back for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.