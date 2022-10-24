Police: Man shot, injured after ‘an altercation with brother-in-law escalated’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police officials tell Atlanta News First a man was shot after a “verbal altercation escalated with his brother-in-law.”

Atlanta police responded to a person shot near 230 Hermer Circle around 6:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to the scene.

There has been a rash of shootings in the metro Atlanta area during the last week.

On Friday, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old was injured in a shooting near the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive in Atlanta.

On Sunday morning, A 9-year-old boy was shot and injured in Decatur early Sunday morning near the 2400 block of Heath Row.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

