Police: Man shot, injured after ‘an altercation with brother-in-law escalated’

Siren light on roof of police car
Siren light on roof of police car(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police officials tell Atlanta News First a man was shot after a “verbal altercation escalated with his brother-in-law.”

Atlanta police responded to a person shot near 230 Hermer Circle around 6:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to the scene.

There has been a rash of shootings in the metro Atlanta area during the last week.

On Friday, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old was injured in a shooting near the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive in Atlanta.

On Sunday morning, A 9-year-old boy was shot and injured in Decatur early Sunday morning near the 2400 block of Heath Row.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Sunday morning
Family of missing 17-year-old confirms his remains were found in Douglasville
Man arrested after woman found dead from stab wounds at home on North Avenue NW
Several speakers came together for an anti-gang event at the King Center on Sunday.
Anti-gang event aimed at helping Atlanta youth held at King Center