Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about phone scam

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that’s going around.

The sheriff’s office says it has been brought to their attention that someone is calling citizens claiming to be a deputy and soliciting payments for outstanding warrants.

RCSO says it does not solicit money over the phone, social media, etc., and this is a scam.

Posted by Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 24, 2022

If you receive a call like this, officials say you should hang up and report it.

