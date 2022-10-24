Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about phone scam
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that’s going around.
The sheriff’s office says it has been brought to their attention that someone is calling citizens claiming to be a deputy and soliciting payments for outstanding warrants.
RCSO says it does not solicit money over the phone, social media, etc., and this is a scam.
If you receive a call like this, officials say you should hang up and report it.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.