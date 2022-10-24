Seniors leading early voting numbers in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Poll numbers show roughly 45% of early voters are 65 or older despite the group making up about 20% of the state’s active voter population.

This trend could be attributed to changes during the pandemic or the visibility of the races on the ticket. Political science professor Charles Bullock said the pandemic shifted behaviors and seniors had to look for other options.

“Part of it has to move, going back to COVID. I think probably a lot of these older voters voted absentee two years ago, send out the absentee ballots with the primary, you could check a box and get it for the general election. So I got them into the idea of voting before Election Day,” said Bullock.

Bullock said the tens of millions of dollars spent campaigning might also be driving early turnout of seniors and groups as a whole.

Bullock said that while older voters typically vote Republican, both parties might feel good about these solid early voting numbers. He predicts at least half of the state’s 7 million registered voters will turn out for this election, possibly setting records for a midterm year.

