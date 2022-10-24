Viral video series inspires young boys to their best selves

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The online world can sometimes be a place of bullying, criticism, and comparison. But with more teens turning to social media, model Darryl Perry is using the space to inspire young boys to feel good about themselves.

The Big and Tall clothing model is going viral for his video series “What’s Up Lil Bro,” which he says motivates young men to become their greatest selves by teaching them fundamental life lessons like controlling their tempers, building their confidence, and busting through the world’s stereotypes.

“I wanted to be the guy that I aspired to be as a kid,” Perry explained. “I think about my life experiences that I went through and I know there are a lot of young men and children that go through currently what I went through.”

Perry uses uplifting words like “I’m proud of you” and “You can do this” throughout his videos which aim to feel like a “conversation with your big brother.”

“I think it’s important to let young men know that it’s okay,” Perry said. “That there’s nothing wrong with them. Everything that they’re going through and everything that they’ve been through is not their fault and that it’s okay to feel.”

