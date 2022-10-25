1 person dead after car crash in Cobb County, officials say
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -One person is dead after a car crash in Cobb County, police say.
The crash happened off South Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector.
“Our STEP Unit is investigating a fatality collision at that intersection. Once we receive further information a release will be provided,” said Cobb County Public Information Officer S.A. Barner.
Atlanta News First will continue to monitor this story as it develops.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.