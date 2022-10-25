1 person dead after car crash in Cobb County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -One person is dead after a car crash in Cobb County, police say.

The crash happened off South Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector.

“Our STEP Unit is investigating a fatality collision at that intersection. Once we receive further information a release will be provided,” said Cobb County Public Information Officer S.A. Barner.

