31st annual Taste of Alpharetta set for May 11, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 31st annual Taste of Alpharetta is set for May 11, 2023.

The 2022 edition brought together more than 40,000 people to sample over 60 restaurants from Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell, Canton and John’s Creek.

Eligible restaurants can submit applications to participate in the festival starting in January.

The festival will be free and open to the public. Food tickets and VIP packages will go on sale in early 2023.

