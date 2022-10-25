Advocates encourage Georgia voters to fight for mental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are all kinds of political stances people keep in mind when heading to the polls, but is mental health one of them? A local group of advocates is encouraging voters to keep it in mind on election day.

Mental health organizations from all over the state come together to form the Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership. The group stopped by the capitol Tuesday with a special message ahead of election day.

“Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue, it is a Georgian issue,” said Kim H. Jones with NAMI Georgia, “68.4 percent of Georgians ages 12-17 who have depression did not receive any care in the last year.”

The Partnership advocates for policies they feel best support people with mental health issues and their families.

“The passage of multiple bills during this year’s session of the General Assembly, including unanimous passage of the Georgia Mental Health Parity Act, marks the beginning of changes in Georgia’s behavioral health system,” said Kristen Petillo with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Georgia. ”Advancing behavioral healthcare equity involves ensuring that all Georgians have a fair and just opportunity to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.