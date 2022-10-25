Atlanta mayor, police chief call on citizens to hold judges, court system accountable

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A thunderous round of applause erupted during Monday’s town hall meeting when a Buckhead resident asked whether the city was planning to hire more police officers.

This comes after 8 homicides in Buckhead since January 1st, including the recent carjacking and murder of a construction worker on Peachtree Battle Avenue.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said yes. They are working to recruit more policemen. But according to APD, rapes, homicides, and burglaries have all decreased in Buckhead over the last year. As has violent crime at Lenox Mall.

-7% decrease in crimes against people

-14% decrease in homicides

-20% decrease in rapes

-11% decrease in property crimes

-28% decrease in motor vehicle theft

-15% decrease in burglary/breaking & entering`

“This police department is fighting crime, never doubt anything. You may doubt the numbers, but please never doubt the heart and commitment of these men and women,” Chief Schierbaum said.

During public comment Chief Schierbaum said the police department is doing their job but said he couldn’t say the same for the court system.

“Hold the courts accountable so they amplify the work of the Atlanta police department,” Chief Schierbaum said. “Your police department is doing its job; I can’t say the court room is doing its job.”

Mayor Dickens is encouraging citizens to get involved in the judicial process to and be watchdogs of the court, especially for repeat offenders.

“We have to look at the entire system and then be able to say what’s going on with people that have been arrested? And why are they out on bond and why are they out on probation,” Mayor Dickens said.

Buckhead resident, Rachel Farmer, agrees with Dickens. She said she sat in on a court case Monday morning and is trying to take a more active role to help keep her community safe.

“I do think that we need to take more accountability with the judges, and I think we need more people downtown. We are tax-paying citizens, and we need to be more involved in the process and he is exactly right. We need to hold the judges accountable, and we need to play an active role in that. We are the voice,” Farmer said.

