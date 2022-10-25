Atlanta Public Schools rolls out telehealth services for students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Imagine not having to pull your child out of school to attend a doctor’s appointment.

Atlanta Public Schools is helping to make that a reality for parents across the district.

APS has rolled out telehealth services that will save families time and money.

“I just used telehealth about a week before for my oldest daughter,” said APS parent, Catarina Silva.

Silva has a 6th and 10th grader and already sees the benefit of telehealth.

“It’s phenomenal not having to have to pull them out of school, not having to sit and wait in an office.”

It’s a service she plans on using even more now that Atlanta Public Schools is offering it across the district.

“That was a big opportunity for our students to receive both physical telehealth services as well as mental health telehealth services,” said Valencia Hildreth, Ph.D., RN, Health Services Director for Atlanta Public Schools.

With parents’ consent, students now have access to in-house telehealth services, meaning they can attend virtual appointments before or after school.

Soon all schools will be equipped with technology allowing students to attend those virtual appointments during school hours as well.

“If it’s something we can address at the school level and keep the student in class in instruction, that’s what we want to do,” said Hildreth.

Services will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“That’s something we can provide that extends beyond the school nurse,” said Hildreth.

The services come at no cost to families.

The district said the school board approved a one-year contract with Hazel Health to provide this service at a cost of $523,500, with the option to pay for additional years.

