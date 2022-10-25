Atlanta’s 911 dispatch center to prioritize crisis calls starting November 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On November 2, Atlanta’s 911 call center will roll out some much-needed technical upgrades that will help dispatchers get emergency crews to time-sensitive crises faster.

“We’re extremely excited,” said Ryan Solis, Deputy Director for the City’s 911/Emergency Communications.

“What this system will do is it’s intuitive enough to know that a citizen called 911 and they need prioritization, so their call will be answered first available call-taker no matter what, over a 10-digit line,” said Solis.

The upgrade to the center’s VIPER system will go into effect for phone calls on November 2 and for text messages on November 3.

“It should not change anything for a citizen other than hopefully a lower wait time,” Solis said.

Solis said calls will now be routed to eight different queues based on their urgency level.

Calls that are time-sensitive or where there is a life at stake – will be ushered to the front.

Non-emergency calls by citizens or abandoned 911 calls will be ushered to the back.

Other queues include non-emergency calls from another agency and security alarm companies.

“We’ll be able to place them [non-emergency callers] on a hold and go back and assist them once all 911 calls have cleared the cue,” said Solis, during an interview with Atlanta News First on Monday. “They can wait whereas a heart attack may not be able to,” added Solis.

Solis revealed the release date of the system upgrades to Atlanta’s City Council during a Monday Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee meeting.

It’s as easy as switching your iPhone 13 to your iPhone 14,” Solis said during a presentation to the council.

Solis said this upgrade should help the city decrease hold times.

In 2022, the average hold time for a call to the 911 dispatch center is 31 seconds, according to Solis.

The national standard is dispatchers should answer a call within 15 seconds, 90 percent of the time.

In May, Mayor Andre Dickens visited the dispatch center announcing plans to pump in money to help with these fixes.

“We’re going to put $15 million into modernizing our 911 infrastructure, improving our servers, and our technology,” said Dickens, in May.

For non-emergencies, citizens in need of help are encouraged to call the 10-digit non-emergency line at 404-658-6666.

