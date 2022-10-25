Buttermilk Kitchen owner offering ‘chicken biscuits for life’ to catch burglar

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning burglary at a popular brunch restaurant on Tuesday.

According to Suzanne Vizethann, the owner of Buttermilk Kitchen, someone shattered a glass door on the patio of her restaurant, located on Roswell Road NE, a little after 5 a.m. and headed straight for the restaurant’s cash register.

“Luckily, we don’t keep any cash in here, but he took this whole thing off and threw it as hard as he could on the floor,” Vizethann said.

Surveillance video shows the culprit, who was wearing all-black clothing, a mask, and gloves, making his way through the kitchen and into the back office. Once inside, the suspect stole a book of checks and a safe with $2,800 cash, according to Vizethann.

The owner of Buttermilk Kitchen on Rosewell Rd in northeast Atlanta is hoping someone recognizes the person/vehicle in this surveillance video. They broke into the popular brunch spot and stole a safe with $2800 inside. Story at 5/6 on @ATLNewsFirst. pic.twitter.com/t9WDAaaZGZ — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) October 25, 2022

“He took our waffle iron. We sell a ton of waffles here and used that to break into the [office] door,” she explained. “Then he came out the back door and tried to lift the safe on his shoulder. This safe is extremely heavy. I can’t believe he did it and he dropped it.”

The burglar is seen limping in surveillance video shortly after dropping the safe. Vizethann said minutes later, a black sedan pulled up, and the driver and the burglar loaded the safe and took off.

“There are so many people that come through these doors every day,” said Vizethann. “He could’ve been a customer, who knows? We got a really good look at him on camera. So, I’m just hoping that someone will share this and come forward and, it’s free chicken biscuits for life whoever does.”

No one else was inside the restaurant at the time of the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call APD.

