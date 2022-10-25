College Park honors war veteran with monument at City Hall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Freedom is not free, that was the sentiment being echoed at a ceremony Tuesday in College Park. The ceremony rededicated a monument to one of the area’s war heroes.

The Vietnam veteran honored was Major Joseph Bishop. He grew up in College Park and graduated from College Park High School in 1952. He went on to enroll in the Georgia Military Academy and then at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He went on to hold several leadership roles in the Armed Forces but was killed in a helicopter crash in 1968 in Vietnam.

The monument was originally located at Woodward Academy, but it’s now being placed at College Park City Hall.

Those who organized the event said this monument should remind all who see it that freedom is not free.

“It comes at a cost. When you see a veteran, you know they’ve served and worn the cloth of their country and been a part of that effort to make sure we have freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of other things we need,” said Tom Yearian, past president of Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association.

The organizers said recognizing heroes that grew up right here in metro Atlanta is one of the many ways they want to honor local war heroes.

