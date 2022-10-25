ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great to elevate your tailgate.

Sponsored By: Bourbon Blonde Blog

EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block:

The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Up your tailgating with St Pierre:

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America’s favorite brioche brand. Enjoy authentic brioche burger buns, sliders, hot dog rolls, loaf and more to help step up your tailgating game. Be inspired by our recipes on our website

ILoveIceCreamCakes.com

If you want to sweeten your “homegate” (tailgating at home) just pick up a Carvel Ice Cream Cake at your local grocery store in the Bakery freezer section.

Go to ILoveIceCreamCakes.com to find your favorite flavors and a store near you.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.