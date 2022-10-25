FIRST ALERT: Dry today, rain tonight in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a dry day in metro Atlanta with rain moving into the region closer to midnight.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 77°
Normal high - 72°
Chance of rain - 50% tonight
FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms
Much of the day will be dry in north Georgia with highs in the upper 70s. A line of rain and isolated storms will move into northwest Georgia this evening around 8 p.m. This line will produce brief, heavy rain and lightning. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated damaging winds will be possible as the line moves into northwest portions of the state.
The line will weaken as it moves into metro Atlanta around midnight. No severe weather is expected in metro Atlanta.
The rain will move out by the time you drive to work Wednesday morning with a dry and cooler end to the week.
Weekend rain
Showers will return to north Georgia Sunday through Halloween. At this point, the best chance of rain will be on Sunday with showers expected early Monday.
