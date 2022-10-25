Georgia resident wins $200K during Monday night Powerball drawing

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They may not have won it all but one lucky Georgia resident is still probably pretty happy.

According to Georgia Lottery, one person won $200,000 during Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, with a red Powerball 16. The power play gave players a 4x increase in winnings.

The Georgia winner matched four of the numbers and the red Powerball number for $50,000. However, since they had the power play, total winnings equal $200,000.

Lottery officials have not said where the winning ticket was sold.

The next drawing is on Wednesday. The jackpot is estimated to reach $680 million or $326 million in cash. Players must match all 5 numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot. The odds were 2 in 292.2 million on Monday.

Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to be the 7th largest in Powerball’s history.

