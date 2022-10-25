Group ‘Georgia Environment’ calls for more lead testing in school water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of activists and pediatricians is calling for more water testing in Georgia schools to test for lead.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, lead is a potent neurotoxin that endangers children, even in small doses. Prolonged exposure can damage a child’s nervous system and cause hearing problems, anemia, and even ADHD, according to doctors.

The state does have a free lead testing program for schools called Clean Water for Georgia Kids but over the last year, only 46 out of 2,306 public schools in the state took advantage of the free testing. And 22 out of 159 counties have tested at least one school for lead through the program.

Of those schools, 45% of taps tested had lead readings above the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation.

“All children deserve safe, clean drinking water. Schools and early childhood programs should be required to test all outlets for drinking and cooking annually,” said Representative Becky Evans.

Environment Georgia and Representative Evans are wanting mandatory testing and a designated fund by the state to fix problems at schools that have high levels of lead in their water.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.