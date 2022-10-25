Gwinnett County Police ask for help finding missing woman who made threats of self-harm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who they said has made threats of self-harm.

Veronica Giron Diaz was last seen leaving her home on October 21, according to police.

Police said Veronica was last seen wearing purple pajamas with “smiley” faces.

If you see her contact investigators at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

Gwinnett PD is asking for help in locating Veronica Giron Diaz. She left her home October 21 and has made threats of self-harm. Last seen wearing purple pajamas with smiley face. Contact investigations 770-513-5300 or CrimeStoppers Atlanta 404-577-TIPS. #GwinnettPD #Police pic.twitter.com/k5C6eRrZpx — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.