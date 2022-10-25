Gwinnett County Police ask for help finding missing woman who made threats of self-harm

Veronica Giron Diaz was last seen leaving her home on October 21, according to police.
Veronica Giron Diaz
Veronica Giron Diaz(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who they said has made threats of self-harm.

Veronica Giron Diaz was last seen leaving her home on October 21, according to police.

Police said Veronica was last seen wearing purple pajamas with “smiley” faces.

If you see her contact investigators at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community rallies behind popular Georgia BBQ restaurant destroyed after fire
In a record early voting year -- seniors are flocking to the polls -- accounting for almost 45%...
Seniors leading early voting numbers in Georgia
9 yo walking 100 miles in honor of great grandfather, Korean War POW
9-year-old walking 100 miles in 30 days to honor great-grandfather
Georgia BBQ restaurant
Fire at barbecue restaurant stuns community