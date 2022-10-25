INTERVIEW: ‘It Ain’t Over - Hope Fights Cancer’ premiere

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Independent film producer William L. Sheals’ latest project is It Ain’t Over - Hope Fights Cancer, an emotional story focused on two teens with cancer. The film will premiere soon in Atlanta, and proceeds from the premiere will benefit St. Jude.

The premiere will also feature musical performances by Sounds of Blackness, Maurette Brown-Clark and Dottie Peoples. Sheals and Peoples stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about the film.

It Ain’t Over - Hope Fights Cancer will premiere Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Fox Theatre. More information can be found here.

