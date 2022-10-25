INTERVIEW: the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Pam Morton joins ANF

INTERVIEW: the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta's Pam Morton joins ANF
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will hold its 31st book festival in November. Book festival director Pam Morton stopped by Atlanta News First to talk more about the festival and the author talks that will be a part of it.

The book festival will run from Nov. 3 to 19 in Dunwoody. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Herschel Walker
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
William L. Sheals and Dottie Peoples
INTERVIEW: ‘It Ain’t Over - Hope Fights Cancer’ premiere
Shooting scene outside of Libra Premier One Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur.
1 security guard killed, 1 injured in shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub
INTERVIEW: the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta's Pam Morton joins ANF
INTERVIEW: the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta's Pam Morton joins ANF