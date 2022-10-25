INTERVIEW: the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Pam Morton joins ANF

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will hold its 31st book festival in November. Book festival director Pam Morton stopped by Atlanta News First to talk more about the festival and the author talks that will be a part of it.

The book festival will run from Nov. 3 to 19 in Dunwoody. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.