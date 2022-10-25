Man shot while pumping gas in southeast Atlanta

A man was shot while pumping gas in southeast Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Oct. 25, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot after getting into an argument with another driver at a gas station in southeast Atlanta.

It happened at the Texaco gas station in the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim was pumping gas when another vehicle approached him. Words were exchanged and then the driver of the car pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder before driving off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the shooter.

If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

