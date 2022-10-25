Man wanted in connection to missing Clayton County teen, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has alerted the public that there is now a person of interest in connection with a missing teenager.

Police responded to the 10th block of Hawthorne Drive, Riverdale, GA in reference to a missing person on May 18 at 3 p.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that 17-year-old Tanaya Brooks ran away with 30-year-old Keandre King.

Investigators are stating that King may have information about the whereabouts of Brooks.

Although Brooks is now 18 years old, she was 17 years old at the time she ran away., police said.

Police said family members believe that Brooks is living in different hotels within the Henry County and Clayton County areas.

According to police, King is listed as a registered sex offender.

Brooks is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Brooks could be in the Godby Road area at the following hotels: Motel 6, Econo Lodge, or Quality Inn.

“Clayton County Police Detectives were able to establish probable cause to obtain warrants for Keandre King. Warrants were obtained for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Interference with Custody,” a news release stated.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brooks, call the police at 770-477-3550.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.