Man, woman arrested by Roswell PD for stealing more than $1M from a dozen victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department believes a man and woman are responsible for stealing more than $1,000,000 from at least a dozen victims.

Roswell PD says 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims), as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild”), were running shell companies devoted to business growth, development, and coaching.

Williams and King would convince their victims that they would help them grow their brands and fulfill their missions or life goals.

Police believe there is a strong likelihood that others were taken advantage of by Williams and King.

If you have any additional information about this case, or believe that you’ve been victimized by Earnest “Nesto” Williams or Ericka King, please contact Officer Fields at nfields@roswellgov.com, or 770-640-4455. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.