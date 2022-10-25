MARTA hosting public meetings for input on Candler Road transit service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is hosting public meetings to get input on improved transit service on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

The project is Candler Road ART or Arterial Rapid Transit, a new type of service to speed up travel on the bus and improve routes on high-density corridors.

According to MARTA, it means short wait times, traffic signal priority, queue jump lanes, and better amenities.

Ian Walker is one of many passengers who told Atlanta News First, he is excited about improvements.

“It’d be better for me to get home really fast, yes it would be,” he said.

The project is part of DeKalb County’s 2019 goals to help with mobility challenges.

The route would go along Candler Road starting at the Georgia State Panthersville Campus and ending at either the Decatur Station or Avondale Rail Station.

MARTA is hosting two community input meetings.

The first meeting is in-person at Saint Phillip AME Church on Richard Allen Drive on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The second meeting is being held virtually on Thursday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The link can be found here:

https://itsmarta.com/candlerart.aspx

