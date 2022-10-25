Persons of interest sought in Union City burglary
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Union City Police Department is looking for persons of interest in a commercial burglary. Several people robbed a Dollar General Sept. 2.
The department has identified several persons of interest from security camera footage inside the store.
Anyone with information should contact the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.
