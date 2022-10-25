Persons of interest sought in Union City burglary

Persons of interest
Persons of interest(Union City Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Union City Police Department is looking for persons of interest in a commercial burglary. Several people robbed a Dollar General Sept. 2.

The department has identified several persons of interest from security camera footage inside the store.

Anyone with information should contact the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College Park honors war veteran with monument at City Hall
College Park honors war veteran with monument at City Hall
Nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016. (Source:...
Group ‘Georgia Environment’ calls for more lead testing in school water
Georgia abortion trial enters day 2
Trial surrounding Georgia’s abortion law enters day 2 of testimony
Powerball Powerplay
Georgia resident wins $200K during Monday night Powerball drawing