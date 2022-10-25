POLICE: Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana discovered in Clayton County storage facility

Nearly 200lbs of marijuana found in storage facility
Nearly 200lbs of marijuana found in storage facility(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department says detectives have seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana from inside a storage facility.

Police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway regarding drugs found by responding officers during a silent alarm from the property.

After a search warrant of the property was obtained officers discovered a 2019 Mercedes Benz 14-passenger van with a total of 190.5 pounds of marijuana.

Police have not released any details about an arrest or who the property belongs to.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From left to right: Trip Tollison, president and chief executive officer, Savannah Economic...
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
EARNEST WILLIAMS AND ERICKA KING
Man, woman arrested by Roswell PD for stealing more than $1M from a dozen victims
U.S. Army band plays during a Veterans Day ceremony at Korean War Veterans Memorial, on...
Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Atlanta | 2022
The best Amazon Halloween costumes for your pets
Get your pet Halloween-ready with these costume tips