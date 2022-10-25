POLICE: Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana discovered in Clayton County storage facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department says detectives have seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana from inside a storage facility.
Police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway regarding drugs found by responding officers during a silent alarm from the property.
After a search warrant of the property was obtained officers discovered a 2019 Mercedes Benz 14-passenger van with a total of 190.5 pounds of marijuana.
Police have not released any details about an arrest or who the property belongs to.
