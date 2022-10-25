Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The issues with iMessage have been resolved, Apple said on its system status page.

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

An issue with FaceTime happened at the same time and has also been resolved, Apple said.

People took to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter for a time.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to...
CDC reports declining interest in COVID boosters
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize
Georgia abortion trial enters day 2
Trial surrounding Georgia’s abortion law enters day 2 of testimony
Powerball Powerplay
Georgia resident wins $200K during Monday night Powerball drawing