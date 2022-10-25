Shooting investigation underway outside nightclub in DeKalb County

Shooting scene outside of Libra Premier One Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Shooting scene outside of Libra Premier One Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway outside of a nightclub in DeKalb County.

It happened in the parking lot of Libra Premier One Lounge and Restaurant in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road in DeKalb County.

Atlanta News First is working to get more information. Check back for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was shot while pumping gas in southeast Atlanta.
Man shot while pumping gas in southeast Atlanta
FIRST ALERT: Dry today with rain, isolated storms tonight
FIRST ALERT: Dry today with rain, isolated storms tonight
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens holds town hall meeting in Buckhead.
Atlanta mayor, police chief call on citizens to hold judges, court system accountable
911 calls
Atlanta’s 911 dispatch center to prioritize crisis calls starting November 2