Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Atlanta | 2022
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Veterans Day was originally created as a way to celebrate the end of World War I, but has since grown into a celebration of all living service members. Cities often hold parades and businesses offer discounts to active and retired service members.
Here are some ways to celebrate Veterans’ Day in Atlanta.
Douglas County Veterans Day Lighted Parade
- WHAT: Parade with marching bands, veteran groups, reserve units, and JROTC members.
- WHEN: Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Douglasville
World of Coca-Cola Veterans discount
- WHAT: Half-off passes for active military, reservists and retirees with a valid military ID.
- WHEN: Nov. 4 to 13
- WHERE: World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta
Miller’s Ale House Veterans discount
- WHAT: Half-off entrée of choice with proof of service
- WHEN: Nov. 11
- WHERE: Miller’s Ale House
Golden Corral Veterans discount
- WHAT: Free meal for service members. Military ID is not required.
- WHEN: Nov. 14 after 5 p.m.
- WHERE: Golden Corral
Veterans Day Ceremony at Atlanta History Center
- WHAT: Ceremony including speakers and musical performances. Keynote speaker is Major General Bret C. Larson. Free to attend, registration requested.
- WHEN: Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Veterans Park at Atlanta History Center
Veterans Day Ceremony at Brook Run Park
- WHAT: Ceremony including speakers, musical performances and an invocation.
- WHEN: Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
Veterans Day Ceremony at The Park at City Center
- WHAT: Ceremony featuring the MGen Warren R. Johnson Marine Corps League Detachment #1311 in Woodstock, the American Legion Post 316 Woodstock, and the Warriors’ Watch Riders.
- WHEN: Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: The Park at City Center, Woodstock
Sandy Springs Veterans Day Tribute
- WHAT: Ceremony with keynote speaker.
- WHEN: Nov. 11, 2 p.m.
- WHERE: City Green, Sandy Springs
Veterans Day Ceremony in Acworth
- WHAT: Ceremony with keynote speaker.
- WHEN: Nov. 11, 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Patriots Point in Cauble Park, Acworth
- WHAT: Parade and ceremony held by the Georgia Veterans Day Association. Parade will include displays from the National Infantry Museum. The observance ceremony and veterans festival will follow at noon.
- WHEN: Nov. 12, 11 a.m.
- WHERE: The Battery Atlanta
- WHAT: Ball with music, awards and food.
- WHEN: Nov. 12, 6 p.m.
- WHERE: Oceans Ballroom in the Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta
- WHAT: Annual car show features vintage, off-road, muscle cars and more.
- WHEN: Nov. 13, 11 a.m.
- WHERE: American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Rd., Alpharetta
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.