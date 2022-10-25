Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Veterans Day was originally created as a way to celebrate the end of World War I, but has since grown into a celebration of all living service members. Cities often hold parades and businesses offer discounts to active and retired service members.

Here are some ways to celebrate Veterans’ Day in Atlanta.

Douglas County Veterans Day Lighted Parade

WHAT : Parade with marching bands, veteran groups, reserve units, and JROTC members.

WHEN : Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Douglasville

World of Coca-Cola Veterans discount

WHAT : Half-off passes for active military, reservists and retirees with a valid military ID.

WHEN : Nov. 4 to 13

WHERE: World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta

Miller’s Ale House Veterans discount

WHAT : Half-off entrée of choice with proof of service

WHEN : Nov. 11

WHERE: Miller’s Ale House

Golden Corral Veterans discount

WHAT : Free meal for service members. Military ID is not required.

WHEN : Nov. 14 after 5 p.m.

WHERE: Golden Corral

Veterans Day Ceremony at Atlanta History Center

WHAT : Ceremony including speakers and musical performances. Keynote speaker is Major General Bret C. Larson. Free to attend, registration requested.

WHEN : Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Veterans Park at Atlanta History Center

Veterans Day Ceremony at Brook Run Park

WHAT : Ceremony including speakers, musical performances and an invocation.

WHEN : Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

Veterans Day Ceremony at The Park at City Center

WHAT : Ceremony featuring the MGen Warren R. Johnson Marine Corps League Detachment #1311 in Woodstock, the American Legion Post 316 Woodstock, and the Warriors’ Watch Riders.

WHEN : Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Park at City Center, Woodstock

Sandy Springs Veterans Day Tribute

WHAT : Ceremony with keynote speaker.

WHEN : Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

WHERE: City Green, Sandy Springs

Veterans Day Ceremony in Acworth

WHAT : Ceremony with keynote speaker.

WHEN : Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patriots Point in Cauble Park, Acworth

Georgia Veterans Day Parade

WHAT : Parade and ceremony held by the Georgia Veterans Day Association. Parade will include displays from the National Infantry Museum. The observance ceremony and veterans festival will follow at noon.

WHEN : Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

WHERE: The Battery Atlanta

2022 Freedom Ball

WHAT : Ball with music, awards and food.

WHEN : Nov. 12, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Oceans Ballroom in the Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Veterans Day Cruz-In

WHAT : Annual car show features vintage, off-road, muscle cars and more.

WHEN : Nov. 13, 11 a.m.

WHERE: American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Rd., Alpharetta

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.