11-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for an 11-year-old DeKalb County boy who has been reported missing.
Police said Kario was last seen near Quail Run in Decatur.
Kairo is described as 4-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
According to police, Kario was last seen wearing a white and blue sweatshirt and blue pants.
If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.
