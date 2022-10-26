11-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for an 11-year-old DeKalb County boy who has been reported missing.

Police said Kario was last seen near Quail Run in Decatur.

Kairo is described as 4-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Kario was last seen wearing a white and blue sweatshirt and blue pants.

If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

