11-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say

Kairo reported missing in DeKalb County(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for an 11-year-old DeKalb County boy who has been reported missing.

Police said Kario was last seen near Quail Run in Decatur.

Kairo is described as 4-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Kario was last seen wearing a white and blue sweatshirt and blue pants.

If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

