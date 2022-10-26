12-year-old girl goes missing after not getting on bus, DeKalb police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Itreasher was last seen near Mullberry Lane after not getting on the school bus.

Itreasher is described as 5′7, 180 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red/white hoodie, black leggings and Air Force Ones.

If you see her, call SVU at 770-724-7710.

