4 new restaurants join Lee + White in West End

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four new restaurants will open at Lee + White, the mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West End, in 2023.

Costa Coffee, Sweet Red Peach, Crème de la Crepe and Cielito Lindo will all open at the development. The Costa Coffee location will be the British coffee shop’s third location in the United States; the other two are also in Atlanta. It will bring its Signature Roast and Flat White, coffee blends and made-to-order breakfast and lunch options.

Inglewood, Ca.-based Sweet Red Peach will open its first East Coast location at Lee + White. The bakery is known for its peach cobbler, sweet potato pie and a variety of cakes including German chocolate, carrot cake and red velvet.

Crème de la Crepe will open its second location at the development as well as Cielito Lindo, a new concept focusing on Mexican street food.

