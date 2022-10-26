Atlanta legend Big Rube discusses Braves voiceover project, upcoming projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta legend Big Rube is well known for his voiceover, musical and acting talents all over the United States, especially in Atlanta.

Big Rube, whose real name is Ruben Bailey, is a member of the Dungeon Family and has been in the music industry for more than two decades.

Recently, Atlanta Braves team officials reached out to Big Rube and his manager, Candis Lee, to lend his voiceover talents to a hype video ahead of the postseason. Unfortunately, the World Series championship repeat hopes were dashed by the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs.

However, Big Rube discussed the opportunity with the Braves, his past work and upcoming projects. Candis Lee, a veteran Atlanta music executive is a member of the Dungeon Family and discussed her start in the music industry and how the musical landscape has evolved over the years. The Dungeon Family includes the iconic OutKast, Goodie Mob, Organized Noize, Killer Mike, Future and other Hip-Hop artists.

Big Rube’s poem called, “Love’s Deceit” was featured in the hit movie, “ATL” in 2006. He also did voiceover work for the Atlanta United.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.