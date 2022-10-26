Atlanta man creates Fox Theatre themed ‘Little Free Library’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a little piece of an Atlanta iconic landmark, in a neighborhood near Grant Park. You will recognize the building right away, but it is what is inside that steals the show.

”If you ever take a look at the theatre up close, especially the exterior, it is loaded with architectural detail; far more than I could get into for something like this but I took a shot at it!” said Rick Schroeder.

Rick Schroeder spent the last 3 years building, painting, and crafting his version of a Little Free Library.

”This is actually my second Little Free Library…. I did a replica of the Plaza Theatre,” said Schroeder. He wanted to replicate another theatre this time around and chose one of his favorite places in Atlanta, The Fox Theatre.

”Building it took less than a month but painting it took a very, very, long time because I wanted to be as true to the style of Fox, as I could,” said Schroeder.

For Rick, the details were key. His wife, an artist, helped him paint some of the details of the Little Free Library. The color pallet and architecture of the actual theater were part of Rick’s decision-making process for the replica.

”The Fox Theatre at night is stunning…I drilled thousands of holes, put LED lights inside, and inserted these glass beads to act as mini light bulbs,” said Schroeder.

In 2021 and 2022 Little Free Libraries started the Read in Color program, aimed at bringing more diverse books into free libraries. They partnered with almost a dozen cities to bring free, diverse books, and new Free Little Library locations, to the area; Metro Atlanta was one of those locations. People can build their own Little Free Library or buy a kit online. The idea is to create a neighborhood exchange of books being dropped off, for others to pick up for free.

Rick Schroeder’s is up and running now, and it is a hit!

”I could fill this thing with kids’ books week after week and it would be gone,” said Schroeder.

According to the organization’s history, The Fox Theatre became, “a gateway to a brave new world.” Now there is a little piece of that history near Grant Park.

“It just tends to make people happy, when they see this thing. Of course, that makes me happy,” said Rick.

