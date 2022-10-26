Atlanta’s mayor updates stakeholders on his affordable housing goal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens spent Wednesday morning updating a cross-sector group of civic leaders on his administration’s progress toward his goal of creating 20,000 new affordable housing units in the city of Atlanta.

Since Dickens was sworn into office in January, one of his top priorities has been creating affordable housing, particularly for long-time residents who helped make the city what it is today.

“These legacy residents are the soul of our community,” Dickens said in a speech before members of HouseATL.

Dickens said his administration has a strong focus on addressing dilapidated properties like Forest Cove Apartments in southwest Atlanta, a place that he says shocked him when he first visited it.

“On a February day when the temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s, freezing families with small children were in homes with busted-out windows,” Dickens said.

With the help of several agencies and organizations, the city moved 200 families out of Forest Cove and into temporary housing, allowing redevelopment of the property to begin.

Elsewhere, since the beginning of the year, Dickens said his administration has delivered more than 1,700 new affordable housing units to citizens with more than 3,900 more on the way.

That means within the next few months, Dickens will be more than a quarter of the way toward his goal of bringing 20,000 new affordable housing units to the city.

“I am here today to thank you for your partnership and challenge us all to think bigger, to dream bigger, and to help make Atlanta a city where all can thrive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.