Child found dead in suitcase identified, mother at large, 2nd woman charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana field. Now they have one person in custody in his death and are searching for a second - the child’s mother.

Sgt. Carey Huls, public information officer to the ISP Sellersburg post, said the boy is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia. Cairo would have celebrated his 6th birthday on October 24.

On October 14, Washington County Circuit Court issued two felony arrest warrants in the case. One of the suspects, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in the recent days in San Francisco, California.

The second person wanted is Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia. She is Cairo’s mother and is still at large. Anderson was believed to have been in the Los Angeles area but has also recently traveled to Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Both Coleman and Anderson are being charged with neglect of dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. Anderson will also be charged with murder. The probable case affidavit says Coleman and Anderson are sisters.

Cairo’s body was found April 16 in a field off Holder Road, a dead end road in southeastern Washington County. The body of the young boy was inside a hard shell suitcase with “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” printed on it.

Huls said there was very little for investigators to work with in the beginning because there were no witnesses, no family and the road is not one that is heavily traveled.

State police received thousands of tips on a tip line dedicated to the case, but Huls said none of the tips lead to an association with the case.

Huls said there was no sign of trauma and Cairo‘s death was connected to electrolyte imbalance.

It is not immediately known when Coleman be returned to Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.