FBI New York official: Man accused of raping young girl ‘has ties to Atlanta’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI New York officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is accused of raping a young girl; officials say the man has ties to Atlanta.

According to officials, a warrant has been issued for Jesus Torres of Goshen, NY on charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a female child.

“Torres is believed to have family and friends in the Atlanta and Ocala, FL areas,” FBI New York officials said.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts or that may assist investigators is asked to contact 1800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 518-457-2180.

